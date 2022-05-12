A Look at Ravens 2022 Opponents Heading Into Schedule Release

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have some intriguing matchups during the 2022 season.

They'll battle some old foes and get a look at some team they have not played in a while.

Here's a breakdown:

Home Opponents

Pittsburgh Steelers

Last year's record: 9-7

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 29-23

Analysis: The Ravens and Steelers will likely play at least one national game because it's such a great rivalry.

Cincinnati Bengals

Last year's record: 10-7

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 25-27

Analysis: The defending AFC champions will have their share of prime-time games because of their dynamic offense. The Ravens were swept by the Bengals last season and will be looking for redemption.

Cleveland Browns

Last year's record: 8-9

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 12-34

Analysis: Exit Baker Mayfield, enter Deshaun Watson. The Ravens and Browns are another great divisional rivalry that will feature two dynamic quarterbacks.

Buffalo Bills

Last year's record: 11-6

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 3-6

Analysis: An potential schedule leak as the Bills visit M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving night. Josh Allen vs. Jackson = Must-see TV.

Carolina Panthers

Last year's record: 5-12

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 4-2

Analysis: The Ravens fulfill part of their AFC South obligations. This game is headed for a 1 p.m. start time.

Miami Dolphins

Last year's record: 9-8

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 6-8

Analysis: The Dolphins shocked the Ravens last season and turned their season around. This will be an intriguing battle in Baltimore. Payback time?

Atlanta Falcons

Last year's record: 7-10

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 4-7

Analysis: Another NFC South matchup that will have the Ravens favored.

Denver Broncos

Last year's record: 7-10

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 6-6

Analysis: The Broncos took offense when the Ravens ran the ball with the game in hand last season to keep their rushing record intact. Russell Wilson will have Denver playing at a higher level.

Away Opponents

Pittsburgh Steelers

See above.

Cincinnati Bengals

See Above

Cleveland Browns

See Above

New England Patriots

Last year's record: 10-7

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 9-2

Analysis: The Patriots have dominated the Ravens over the regular season. It will be another hard-fought game for the Ravens on the road.

New York Jets

Last year's record: 4-13

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 2-9

Analysis: The Jets added some solid young players in the draft and should be more competitive this season. But will they be able to match up against the Ravens?

New Orleans Saints

Last year's record: 9-8

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 2-5

Analysis: It's always a fun road trip to the Big Easy. Look for a sea of purple in New Orleans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last year's record: 13-4

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 2-4

Analysis: Tom Brady. Enough said.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Last year's record: 3-14

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 12-10

Analysis: A new regime in Jacksonville should help Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars have traditionally played hard against the Ravens.

New York Giants

Last year's record: 4-13

Regular-Season Record vs Ravens: 2-4

Analysis: The Giants are rebuilding but they have some solid young playmakers. A rematch of Super Bowl XXXV.