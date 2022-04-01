A Smaller M&T Bank Stadium In The Future?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti raised the prospect of decreasing the size of M&T Bank Stadium as more fans opt to watch games on TV and at gambling venues.

“Well, I’ll get ahead of it and cut 20,000 seats out of the stadium and we’ll make it a better stadium at 50 than it is at 70," Bisciotti told members of the Baltimore media at the recent owners meetings. "Maybe, we’re reworking the entire thing, but reducing capacity is not something I’m opposed to.”

While the move is not imminent, it's certainly an idea that will be considered.

The costs for attending NFL games will continue to rise in the coming years. More fans are also happy to watch the games in the comfort of their own homes.

The state also needs to be more creative with how it uses M&T Bank Stadium with more concerts and soccer or lacrosse games.

The Maryland Stadium Authority is trying to host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at M&T Bank Stadium. However, Baltimore ranks No. 16 of the 17 potential host cities lobbying to host games in the tournament, according to a report from 42Floors, a real-estate data subsidiary.

The good news the Ravens are going to remain in Baltimore

The team's lease at M&T Bank Stadium expires in 2027, and Bisciotti wants to extend the agreement for at least another 25 years.

It just might be at a smaller venue down the road.

"What Marylanders, what Baltimore deserves is a 25-year extension five years early and get us back to a 30-year lease," Bisciotti said during the NFL league meetings. "I'm really happy to hear that the money's there to be allocated, to figure it out. We've got five more years on this lease. I've put more than $150 million of my own money into that stadium. I've got no problem doing it, but it's time we look long-term."