AFC Defensive Player of the Week: Justin Houston

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Houston recorded three tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in Baltimore’s 27-13 victory over New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

He is the second player this season to record at least two sacks and an interception in a single game.

This is the fourth-career Defensive Player of the Week award for Houston and the first as a Raven.

— 2013: Weeks 1, 3 (with Kansas City)

— 2019: Week 5 (with Indianapolis)

— 2022: Week 9 (with Baltimore)

"The things that are happening on the field I can’t even explain," Houston said. "I don’t even know what I am doing sometimes until I come off the field and the guys tell me. I think it is amazing how God is working through me, and I pray he continues working through us. We are headed to the top baby.”

Houston is one of five players with at least four AFC Defensive Player of the Week awards since 2013, joining Shaquille Leonard, Cameron Wake, J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt.

"I've been watching that guy for a while since I was young, with him at Georgia, and then him being in Kansas City," Raven's newly acquired linebacker Roquan Smith said about Houston. "I’m excited to be a teammate with that guy, and there’s just going to be so many great things in store.”