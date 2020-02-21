Mark Andrews was the Ravens' most clutch receiver this past season.

When the team needed a key first down or big play downfield, quarterback Lamar Jackson kept Andrews as his primary-read.

"It's kind of just a team thing," Andrews said. "I wouldn't be able to get open if the tackles and the guards and the center don't block, so it's a team effort. But just learning how to play with Lamar, talking through everything – we've worked very hard the last two years to get to this point.”

Andrews' performance earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight end in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. The ratings were based on yards per route run, passer rating when targeted, deep receiving performance, slot receiving performance, drop rate, contested targets/catches, yards after contact per reception/forced missed tackles and run-blocking/pass-blocking, among other metrics.

San Francisco's George Kittle was ranked as the best overall tight end.

"Andrews also led all NFL tight ends with at least 100 routes from the slot in yards per route run (3.33)," the report said. "He recorded 51 receptions from 71 targets for 731 yards, 29 first downs and five touchdowns across his 221 routes run from the slot in 2019."

Andrews was also ranked second in "deep receiving yards (20-plus air yards) behind Kansas City's Travis Kelce.

Andrews, selected by the Ravens in the third round (86th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, finished 2019 with team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10), helping Baltimore produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

He is also one of three Ravens ever to post at least 10 receiving touchdowns in a season, joining Torrey Smith (11 in 2014) and Michael Jackson (14 in 1996).

Andrews earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

He expects an even brighter future for both him and the team.

"There’s a lot to look forward to," Andrews said. "Obviously, it’ hard to do that right now, but there’s so much coming back, like you said, and we have all the pieces. This is a young group; the sky is really the limit, and I’m excited to get back here and start working again, to be honest with you."