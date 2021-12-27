Another Time Change for Ravens-Rams Week 17 Matchup in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The game between the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams in Baltimore has been moved from 4:25 p.m. EST to 1 p.m. EST, the NFL announced Monday.

Baltimore (8-7) has been ravaged with injuries and is the midst of a four-game losing streak,

Meanwhile, Los Angeles (11-4) is in first place in the NFL West and has won four straight games.

The Ravens secondary is down to one starter and their best remaining cornerback, Anthony Averett, is dealing with a rib injury and might not be able to play Sunday.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is ranked fourth in the NFL with 4,339 yards passing with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 1,734 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns.

In Week 16, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-21 victory over the Ravens. Cincinnati had two players with 100 yards receiving — Tee Higgins (194, 2 touchdowns) and Ja'Marr Chase (125 yards).

The Ravens also played with their third-string quarterback Josh Johnson with Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley (COVID-19) both sidelined. Johnson was 28 of 40 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against the Bengals.

Baltimore has to win its last two games against the Rams and Steelers and also needs some help to make the postseason for a fourth straight season.

"We’re going to focus on the last two [games of the season], see what we can get accomplished these last two games and see if we can work our way into the playoffs," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "That’s what we’ll be fighting for, and I’m excited about that opportunity. We’re going to do everything we can to make that happen."



