Ravens Looking Much Healthier After Bye

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could have a healthier roster after the bye week, getting back several key players from injuries.

The potential returning players are:

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee)

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle)

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh)

Running Back Latavius Murray (ankle)

Defensive End Derek Wolfe (back/hip)

These are all impact players that are starters.

Boyle is widely regarded as the best blocking tight end in the NFL. Murray is starting to find a comfort zone with the offense and is second on the team with 212 yards rushing.

Mekari has played well at right tackle. Watkins leads the team with 16.2 yards per reception. Wolfe is stout against the run and brings a veteran presence to the defense.

In the meantime, some of these players' replacements, such as Devonta Freeman, Rashod Bateman, and Tyre Phillips, have played admirably well.

“Injuries happen" offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said. "In a contact sport, you’re going to have injuries. That’s why you have to prepare players throughout your roster to get ready for sudden change, and when that happens, you give them a chance. Here’s what I’ve always seen with players that have injuries; when you grant them an opportunity, they take advantage of it, and they do well. So, that’s what I love about our group of guys here. They’ve been put in some challenging positions, but they’ve responded well.”

Despite a deflating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, the Ravens are still tied for the best record in the AFC at 5-2.

Baltimore has several areas to clean up, namely with tackling, the running attack, and coverage in the secondary. but the team is in a position to make the playoffs for a fourth straight year with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback.

"We played our worst game of the season-worst game in a long time – [and the] Bengals played very well," Harbaugh said. "They were very prepared [and] played a great game. So, it’s week-to-week. Just like you said, a week ago, you’re being crowned the best ever, and we’re sitting there going, ‘Woah, woah, it’s one week.’

"Now, you want to say, ‘What’s wrong with the run game? What’s wrong with the pass game? You guys are terrible.’ And we’re like, ‘Woah, woah, it’s one week.’ It’s the same message from us. So, that’s how it works. That’s how the National Football League works."