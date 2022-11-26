Betting Trends for Ravens — Jaguars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have the edge against the Jaguars in Week 12 and should have enough depth to win the game.

Here are the betting trends, according to FanDuel.

Baltimore is 10-4 straight up in its last 14 games against Jacksonville.

Jacksonville is 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games.

The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last seven games.

The total has hit the under in four of Jacksonville's last five home games against Baltimore.

"The Ravens are one of the hotter teams entering Week 12," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. "Even though John Harbaugh's team is known for its offense (24.8 PPG, No. 9), it's been the defense that's gotten things done lately, holding opponents to just 14.5 PPG during Baltimore's four-game winning streak.

"Assuming that Jackson's illness passes, the Ravens' offense should bounce back. Not only are opposing QBs tallying 22.6 completions (No. 22) and 247.6 passing yards (No. 24) per game against the Jags, but Jacksonville has given up the ninth-most rushing yards to the position."

Moneyline: BAL: (-205) | JAX: (+172)

Spread: BAL: -4 (-108) | JAX: +4 (-112)

Total: 43.5 —Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

"The Ravens enter this contest as clear favorites on the money line and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's updated odds," Platana wrote. "This AFC clash also features an over/under of 43.5, which is on the lower end of the Week 12 totals."

Prediction: Ravens: 24, Jaguars: 16

"The Ravens should win this game, but it might not be by a wide margin." according to Platana.