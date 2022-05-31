Calais Campbell Can Still Be Force for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Calais Campbell mulled retirement last year but decided to play at least another year.

The Ravens also did not want to see the stout defensive tackle go and inked him to a two-year deal in April.

“I’m excited," fellow defensive tackle Justin Madubuike said. "That’s the big ‘bro.’ I’m just grateful. Just another year of learning from him, and another year of just being great with him, and on this journey to get to the Super Bowl – that’s the main goal. So, it’s great to have a guy like that in your corner.”

The key for Baltimore is to monitor Campbell's playing time to make sure he is healthy and productive over the 17-game season and playoffs.

Calais Campbell inked a two-year deal with the Ravens.

Last season, Cambell was on the field for the majority of snaps because the Ravens had no depth behind him. Fellow defensive end Derek Wolfe missed the entire season with hip and back injuries.

Baltimore drafted defensive tackle Travis Jones and he will help with rotation.

Campbell was solid the past two years with the Ravens, starting 26 of 27 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Campbell, however, has battled some injuries during his time in Baltimore.

Campbell, who turns. 36 on Sept. 1, is still an effective player and has a decorated career.

Pro Football Focus named Campbell one of the most underrated free agents this offseason.

"He’s a guy that plays winning football, and he does as much for the team and the organization in the building as he does on the field, and so I have a lot of respect for him,” GM Eric DeCosta said.