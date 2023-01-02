Calais Campbell, David Ojabo Inactive for Ravens

BALTIMORE — Defensive end Calais Campbell tested his injured knee before kickoff but he is unable to play against the Steelers on Sunday night.

It's the second consecutive game Campbell has missed since suffering the injury against the Cleveland Browns.

Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is also inactive. The second-round pick has played one snap on defense this season. The Ravens will go with Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Justin Houston at outside linebacker.

Ravens rookie fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar will make his NFL debut.

The Ravens' other inactive players are:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee)

Running back Kenyan Drake

Tight end Nick Boyle (illness)

Center Trystan Colon (personal reasons)

Cornerback Marcus Peters (calf).

The Steelers' inactives are:

Quarterback Mason Rudolph

Safety Tre Norwood

Linebacker Malik Reed

Guard Kendrick Green,

Linebacker Tae Crowder

Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall