Calais Campbell Wants to Play Another Year, Will Ravens Be Interested?

Calais Campbell said he wants to play at least one more season.

Would the Ravens be interested in bringing back the defensive end?

Campbell is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"The feeling I have after seeing them celebrate a world championship, I have a desire to play football and compete," Campbell told Sky Sports. "I’m definitely not retiring. I’m coming back.”

In two seasons with the Ravens, Campbell, who turns. 36 on Sept. 1, has started 26 of 27 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Campbell has battled some injuries over the past two seasons, but he was forced to play the majority of snaps because Baltimore lacked depth behind him.

Campbell is still an effective player has a decorated career.

Some of his accolades include:

Six-time Pro Bowler (2014-15, 2017-20)

NFL All-Decade Team (2010s)

NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year (2019)

Bart Starr Award (2019)

PFWA All-AFC Team (2019)

Pro Bowl Defensive MVP Award (2019)

Campbell is also a natural leader and had a positive impact on the players around him.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has spoken to Campbell about his future but the outcome is still uncertain.

“We need to get younger, for sure," DeCosta said. "This year, we had a lot of grizzly warhorses up there, upfront. Calais [Campbell] and I did talk after the season. He came up, and we spent some time talking. There will be more discussions that we have. I really admire Calais as a leader [and] as a player. He still plays at a high level and has a great attitude. He’s great for the younger guys. I’m excited about some of the other guys we have, as well, that we think will make the next step.

"But I would say that the defensive line is definitely something that as we looked out two years ago and last year, we felt like 2022 would probably be the year that we would have to find some more young guys. We did bring in Justin [Madubuike] a couple years ago. We brought in Broderick Washington, who made a nice jump this year, but we did feel that this would be the year that we would probably be looking at defensive linemen as well.”