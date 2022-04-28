Skip to main content

Complete History of Ravens Draft Picks

Baltimore has solid history of draft selections.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Over the past 26 seasons, the Ravens have drafted a league-high 17 players who have earned AP first-team All-Pro honors under Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta. 

When including undrafted rookies long snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker, the Ravens have produced 19 “homegrown” AP first-team All-Pro selections since their inception.

Here's a look at all of the Ravens' draft picks. 

usatsi_13149792

1st Round - Jonathan Ogden (‘96), Ray Lewis (‘96), Peter Boulware (‘97), Chris McAlister (‘99), Jamal Lewis (‘00), Todd Heap (‘01), Ed Reed (‘02), Terrell Suggs (‘03), Haloti Ngata (‘06), Ben Grubbs ('07), Joe Flacco (‘08), Michael Oher (‘09), Jimmy Smith (‘11), C.J. Mosley (‘14), Ronnie Stanley (‘16), Marlon Humphrey (‘17), Lamar Jackson (‘18), Marquise Brown (‘19), Patrick Queen (‘20).

2nd Round - Jamie Sharper (‘97), Anthony Weaver (‘02), Ray Rice (‘08), Paul Kruger ('09), Torrey Smith (‘11), Courtney Upshaw (‘12), Kelechi Osemele (‘12), Tyus Bowser (‘17), J.K. Dobbins (‘20).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3rd Round - Casey Rabach (‘01), Marshal Yanda (‘07), Lardarius Webb (‘09), Brandon Williams (‘13), Orlando Brown Jr. (‘18), Mark Andrews (‘18), Devin Duvernay (‘20), Justin Madubuike (‘20).

4th Round - Edwin Mulitalo (‘99), Brandon Stokley ('99), Edgerton Hartwell (‘01), Jarret Johnson (‘03), Le’Ron McClain (‘07), Dennis Pitta (‘10), Kyle Juszczyk (‘13), Za’Darius Smith (‘15), Tavon Young (‘16), Anthony Averett (‘18).

5th Round - Jermaine Lewis (‘96), Dawan Landry (‘06), Arthur Jones (‘10), Pernell McPhee (‘11), Rick Wagner (‘13), Nick Boyle (‘15), Matthew Judon (‘16).

6th Round - Adalius Thomas (‘00), Chester Taylor (‘02), Sam Koch (‘06), Tyrod Taylor (‘11), Ryan Jensen (‘13), Darren Waller (‘15), Chuck Clark (‘17), Bradley Bozeman (‘18), DeShon Elliott (‘18).

7th Round - DeAngelo Tyson (‘12), Michael Campanaro (‘14), Zach Sieler (‘18).

Rookie Free Agents - Mike Flynn (‘97), Priest Holmes (‘97), Will Demps (‘02), Bart Scott (‘02), Ma’ake Kemoeatu (‘02), Jameel McClain (‘08), Dannell Ellerbe (‘09), Morgan Cox (‘10), Josh Bynes (‘11), Justin Tucker (‘12), James Hurst (‘14), Zach Orr (‘14), Patrick Onwuasor (‘16), Michael Pierce (‘16), Matt Skura (‘16), Patrick Ricard (‘17), Chris Board (‘18), Gus Edwards (‘18), Patrick Mekari (‘19), Tyler Huntley ('20).

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

1352350761.0
News

Ravens Final 2022 Mock Draft Roundup

By Todd Karpovich5 hours ago
USATSI_16645164
News

Ravens Hopeful Players With Knee Injuries Will Bounce Back

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
c806525fb0e544a2be13b20982cd7259
News

Ravens Ready to Make Bold Move to Move Up in Draft?

By Todd KarpovichApr 27, 2022
ravens-nfl-draft
News

Darkhorse Positions for Ravens to Grab on Day 2, Day 3 of NFL Draft

By Todd KarpovichApr 27, 2022
Kolar_CharlieOU21_4
News

McClure's 2022 Ravens Mock Seven-Round Mock Draft

By Scott McClureApr 26, 2022
nzr8ttommvda3aaes9sm
News

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley On Pace to Bounce Back in 2022

By Todd KarpovichApr 26, 2022
trevor-penning
News

Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Feels He Is Perfect Fit for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichApr 26, 2022
r948877_1296x729_16-9
News

Florida State's Jermaine Johnson Could Set Edge for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichApr 25, 2022