Complete History of Ravens Draft Picks

Baltimore has solid history of draft selections.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Over the past 26 seasons, the Ravens have drafted a league-high 17 players who have earned AP first-team All-Pro honors under Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta.

When including undrafted rookies long snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker, the Ravens have produced 19 “homegrown” AP first-team All-Pro selections since their inception.

Here's a look at all of the Ravens' draft picks.

1st Round - Jonathan Ogden (‘96), Ray Lewis (‘96), Peter Boulware (‘97), Chris McAlister (‘99), Jamal Lewis (‘00), Todd Heap (‘01), Ed Reed (‘02), Terrell Suggs (‘03), Haloti Ngata (‘06), Ben Grubbs ('07), Joe Flacco (‘08), Michael Oher (‘09), Jimmy Smith (‘11), C.J. Mosley (‘14), Ronnie Stanley (‘16), Marlon Humphrey (‘17), Lamar Jackson (‘18), Marquise Brown (‘19), Patrick Queen (‘20).

2nd Round - Jamie Sharper (‘97), Anthony Weaver (‘02), Ray Rice (‘08), Paul Kruger ('09), Torrey Smith (‘11), Courtney Upshaw (‘12), Kelechi Osemele (‘12), Tyus Bowser (‘17), J.K. Dobbins (‘20).

3rd Round - Casey Rabach (‘01), Marshal Yanda (‘07), Lardarius Webb (‘09), Brandon Williams (‘13), Orlando Brown Jr. (‘18), Mark Andrews (‘18), Devin Duvernay (‘20), Justin Madubuike (‘20).

4th Round - Edwin Mulitalo (‘99), Brandon Stokley ('99), Edgerton Hartwell (‘01), Jarret Johnson (‘03), Le’Ron McClain (‘07), Dennis Pitta (‘10), Kyle Juszczyk (‘13), Za’Darius Smith (‘15), Tavon Young (‘16), Anthony Averett (‘18).

5th Round - Jermaine Lewis (‘96), Dawan Landry (‘06), Arthur Jones (‘10), Pernell McPhee (‘11), Rick Wagner (‘13), Nick Boyle (‘15), Matthew Judon (‘16).

6th Round - Adalius Thomas (‘00), Chester Taylor (‘02), Sam Koch (‘06), Tyrod Taylor (‘11), Ryan Jensen (‘13), Darren Waller (‘15), Chuck Clark (‘17), Bradley Bozeman (‘18), DeShon Elliott (‘18).

7th Round - DeAngelo Tyson (‘12), Michael Campanaro (‘14), Zach Sieler (‘18).

Rookie Free Agents - Mike Flynn (‘97), Priest Holmes (‘97), Will Demps (‘02), Bart Scott (‘02), Ma’ake Kemoeatu (‘02), Jameel McClain (‘08), Dannell Ellerbe (‘09), Morgan Cox (‘10), Josh Bynes (‘11), Justin Tucker (‘12), James Hurst (‘14), Zach Orr (‘14), Patrick Onwuasor (‘16), Michael Pierce (‘16), Matt Skura (‘16), Patrick Ricard (‘17), Chris Board (‘18), Gus Edwards (‘18), Patrick Mekari (‘19), Tyler Huntley ('20).