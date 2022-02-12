Could Ravens Have Reunion With Tight End Hayden Hurst?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Could the Ravens' "three-headed monster" be reunited?

The Ravens drafted tight end Hayden Hurst in the first round of the 2018 draft.

However, he dealt with some injuries in training camp and eventually fell behind fellow rookie Mark Andrews on the depth chart.

The Ravens later traded Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round selections in the draft that year.

"The three-headed monster kind of got broken up a little bit, but again, we're going to be just fine," Andrews said at the time of the trade. "Nick [Boyle] and I, we'll do our jobs, and then, obviously, we're going to find someone else to help us out.”

The Falcons declined to pick up Hurst's fifth-year option, which means he is a free agent.

Could the Ravens bring back Hurst to reunite him with Andrews and Nick Boyle?

The move could make sense because the Ravens do need another play-making tight end that can get downfield.

Hurst had a solid season in 2019 in Baltimore, posting career-highs in receiving yards (349), receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (two).

However, he fell behind fellow tight end Kyle Pitts in Atlanta and had 26 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Andrews led all NFL tight ends and set the Ravens franchise record in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) in 2021. He finished with nine touchdown receptions, tied for first among NFL tight ends

However, Boyle still hasn't fully recovered from a leg injury he suffered in 2020. The hope is he can come back healthy next season.

Regardless, the Ravens are in the market for another tight end and Hurst could fit the bill.