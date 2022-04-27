Darkhorse Positions for Ravens to Grab on Day 2, Day 3 of NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' needs on the defensive line, secondary and linebacker have been well-documented in the days leading up to the draft.

However. there are a couple of other areas that might need to address, most notably at tight end and running back.

Mark Andrews has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the league. However, Nick Boyle battled a leg injury throughout last season and there are still some questions surrounding his health. Third-stringer Eric Tomlinson signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent.

Iowa State's Charlie Kolar

As a result, the Ravens might be tempted to take a tight end as early as the fourth round, especially if a player like Iowa State's Charlie Kolar falls to them. Baltimore also could be tempted to select Maryland's Chigoziem Okonkwo in the later rounds.

"Can we add a tight end or not?" coach John Harbaugh asked after the season.

The Ravens lost their top two running backs — J.K. Dobbins and Gud Edwards — before the 2021 regular season even began. While there is hope that both players can come back healthy, they might begin training camp on the PUP list as they recover from the knee injuries that sidelined them.

Running backs in the draft that might interest the Ravens in the latter rounds include Michigan Hassan Haskins, Georgia's James Cook and Arizona State's Rachaad White.

“I don’t know about a first-round pick, because I just don’t see that player there for us," GM Eric DeCosta said about selecting a running back. "But as we get into the second round, third round, fourth round, we’re going to look at the best players. If the best player happens to be a running back … I mean, let’s face it, we run the ball more than most teams do. We saw this year what happens and what can happen when all three of your running backs get hurt with season-ending injuries in the span of, what, 10 days, maybe?

"We’re a team that wants to be balanced on offense; we want to have a strong passing game and also a very strong running game. Coach has been saying that for eight years now. We have to have the strongest running game. We have to have [running] backs. We need big, physical backs [and] explosive backs who can do a lot of different things. So, if the right guy falls, we will certainly strike.”