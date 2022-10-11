Skip to main content

Devin Duvernay Is Versatile Weapon for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay is versatile.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been creative with getting wide receiver Devin Duvernay the ball. 

Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps and is a Pro Bowl returner. 

Duvernay has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with a foot injury. 

Lamar Jackson targeted Duvernay seven times and he finished with a career-high five receptions for 54 yards in the 19-17 win. He also carried the ball three times for 24 yards, often running past a gang of defenders.

The Ravens are going to continue to feed him the ball. 

"He’s just kind of taking steps every week, it almost seems like still, in terms of impacting games," coach John Harbaugh said. "That’s probably the difference; he’s really impacting games now in a big way, with the return game and the pass, but now he’s still doing the return game, but in the passing game, he’s coming up with plays and running the ball. Some of our read option stuff, he’s a guy who’s part of the read, and sometimes he gets it and sometimes he doesn’t. 

"Then, he’s in the passing game, he’s moving around, motioning, just doing a lot of great stuff for us.”

In Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. He reached a speed of 21.60 miles per hour, according to NextGen Stats.

"I’m just continuing to build, continuing to get better," Duvernay said. "[I want to] continue to figure out ways to help this team win.”

