Diego Fagot Gets Clearance From Navy, Signs With Ravens

Linebacker is UDFA.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Diego Fagot received permission from the Department of Defense to pursue a professional sport and officially signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. 

It is the third consecutive year a Navy football player was either signed as an undrafted free agent or was drafted and the 10th in the Ken Niumatalolo era (2008-present). 

Cornerback Cameron Kinley was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. In 2020, quarterback Malcolm Perry was drafted in the seventh round as a wide receiver by the Miami Dolphins.

“I am humbled and blessed to say that I’m a Raven,” said Fagot. Thank you to all the Navy fans and staff who have supported me thus far. Let’s get to work.”

“I am super excited for Diego,” said Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo. “He is the best defensive player we have had since I’ve been at Navy and I’m excited for him to continue his journey.”

“I am so thrilled for and proud of Diego,” said Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. “No one deserves it more than he does. He’s a great player and a better person. An opportunity is all he needs. I am very confident that a lot of teams will regret not having drafted him.”

Fagot was a four-year letter winner for Navy and finished his career with 282 tackles, 35.5 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, and one glorious fake punt that helped win this year’s Army-Navy game.

He is just the third player in school history to lead his team in tackles for three straight years and the 35.5 tackles for a loss are the sixth most in school history.

Fagot was a three-time All-American Athletic Conference selection (first team in 2019 and 2021 and second team in 2020), a Fourth-Team All-American by Phil Steele (2021), All-East (2021), Liberty Bowl Defensive Most Valuable Player (2019) and the East-West Shrine Game Most Valuable Player (2021). He is the only Navy player to be named All-AAC multiple times.

He led Navy to the 2019 Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, the 2019 Liberty Bowl Championship and a share of the 2021 CIC Trophy.

Fagot, who was one of Navy's four-team captains this year, finished his career on a high note in Navy's 17-13 win over Army. He led the team with nine tackles, including teaming up with sophomore defensive end Jacob Busic on the final stop of the game and pulled off a four-yard run on a surprise fake punt that picked up a critical first down and set up Navy's final three points of the contest.

