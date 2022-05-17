Skip to main content

Don't Sleep on Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins

Playmaker suffered a knee-injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was poised for a breakout season before a knee injury in a preseason game derailed him.

Dobbins is expected to get back in the lineup this season and make a huge impact for Baltimore.

GM Eric DeCosta has seen his progress up close this offseason. 

The interesting thing – a little side note – J.K. and I, we’re neighbors," DeCosta said. "We live probably a quarter of a mile apart from each other. So, he would come over, and we would give him cookies. We’d bring him … My wife is kind of like a mother to the players, so she would bring care packages. 

"So, I would see J.K. a lot, and I would also see him at the facility doing his rehab. He’s bouncing back and forth between L.A. [Los Angeles] and Baltimore. Again, I’m very confident that he’s going to come back and really flourish this year.”

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to bounce back from a knee injury.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to bounce back from a knee injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dobbins suffered an injury to his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass in a 37-3 victory over Washington in the third preseason game last year. He was later ruled out for the season.

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart to be the starter. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

The Ravens will be in good shape if he finds that same form this season. 

"He’s been working very, very hard, and we are very, very confident that he’ll come back and be the type of player that he was two years ago," DeCosta said. 

16381954323662
News

MNF's Joe Buck, Troy Aikman: Pressure on Lamar Jackson to Bounce Back

By Todd Karpovich2 hours ago
wrodpuwkluu4e4goyur3
News

Ravens Sign Versatile Linebacker Vince Biegel from Dolphins

By Todd Karpovich7 hours ago
download
News

Marcus Peters Would Like to Extend Stay with Ravens

By Todd KarpovichMay 16, 2022
usa_today_11724032.0
News

Ravens Still Could Make Play for Veteran Wide Receiver

By Todd KarpovichMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18222236 (1)
News

Ravens Have No Concerns About Size of Tyler Linderbaum

By Todd KarpovichMay 16, 2022
d93a2a2e1e244db79c0d64089ffbfb74
News

Justin Houston: The Perfect Mentor for David Ojabo?

By Todd KarpovichMay 15, 2022
USATSI_15005149
News

Ravens Still Need Depth at Cornerback

By Todd KarpovichMay 15, 2022
USATSI_16758240 (1)
News

Marcus Williams Already Named Ravens Most Underrated Player

By Todd KarpovichMay 14, 2022