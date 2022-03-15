Door is Fully Open for Ravens to Re-Sign Bradley Bozeman

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The market for Bradley Bozeman has already shrunk considerably in free agency.

Some of the other top players already reached deals with other teams,

The top center on the market, Ryan Jensen, re-signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brian Allen reached a three-year, $24 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

And Ben Jones inked a two-year, $14 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals were interested in Bozeman but they decided to sign Ted Karras.

The Jets and Panthers are still expected to make a run at Bozeman.

The Ravens also need a center and there is an obvious comfort zone with Bozeman.

The initial idea was that Bozeman had priced himself out of the Ravens comfort zone, but these recent contracts might have changed that dynamic.

The Ravens could also pursue Matt Paradis or Billy Price.

Bozeman was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first two years of his career at left guard before moving to his natural position at center last season where he started all 16 games.

Bozeman got emotional when asked about his future in Baltimore after the season.

“I’ll just continue to take care of my body, continue to try to grow as a football player, grow as a man, take some time to recover [and] do the things I need to do," Bozeman said. "We’ll let our agents handle all the backend stuff, and we’ll see what happens. I’ve been very blessed.

"This place has been so amazing to me, everyone involved from the ground up – from all my teammates to the coaches, to the fans, everyone. It’s been a great place for me. So, I’m just very grateful.”