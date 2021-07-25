Early Projection of the Ravens Final 53-Man Roster
The Ravens won’t have many surprises when it comes to who makes the final 53-man roster.
Much of the intrigue comes with the players who might be on the outside looking in.
Here’s an early look at how this year’s team will likely shape up.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Starter: Lamar Jackson
Backups: Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley
Analysis: While Jackson is the starter, it will be a fun battle for the No. 2 job between McSorley and Huntley. Both backups played well in their limited time and allowed the Ravens to part ways with RG3.
Running Backs
Starter: J.K. Dobbins
Backups: Gus Edwards and Justice Hill
Analysis: Dobbins emerged as one of the team’s top playmakers and allowed the team to part ways with Mark Ingram, who signed with Houston. While Dobbins is lightning, Edwards provides the thunder, and they’ll be one of the most effective 1-2 punches in the NFL. Hill will continue to make an impact on special teams but could be in the mix for more carries.
Fullbacks
Starter: Patrick Ricard
Backup: None
Analysis: Both Ricard and Ben Mason, a rookie fifth-round pick, can also play tight end. Ricard is a two-time Pro Bowler and a free agent in 2022. Mason could step into that role down the line. For now, he will start the season on the practice squad.
Wide Receiver
Starters: Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman
Backups: Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, and Tylan Wallace
Analysis: This is the most intriguing position heading into training camp. If the Ravens only carry six players at wide receiver, then a talented player could be left off the roster.
Tight Ends
Starters: Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle
Backups: Josh Oliver
Analysis: Andrews is due for a new contract. Boyle is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury, which could impact this unit. Eric Tomlinson, Jacon Breeland and Eli Wolf will battle Oliver for perhaps the final spot. Breeland and Wolf are also practice squad candidates.
Offensive Tackles
Starters: Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva
Backup: Tyre Phillips
Analysis: The addition of Villanueva allows Phillips to get more seasoning after being thrust into the lineup last season. Stanley should be available after suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
Guards/Center
Starters: Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman and Kevin Zeitler
Backups: Ben Powers, Ben Bredeson, Patrick Mekari
Analysis: Bozeman is making the transition from left guard to center, and so far the move has been seamless. Zeitler will provide stability at right guard and the Ravens have depth across the line. Trystan Colon-Castillo will challenge Mekari for the backup job at center.
Defense
Defensive Line
Starters: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolf
Backups: Justin Madubuike, Justin Ellis, and Broderick Washington
Analysis: Campbell missed some time last season with a calf injury. Madubuike and Washington will play bigger roles after solid rookie seasons. The biggest question is which bubble players might make the practice squad.
Inside Linebackers
Starters: Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison
Backups: L.J. Fort and Chris Board
Analysis: Queen is primed to have another solid season after leading the team in tackles. Harrison should hold down the other starting job with a full offseason under his belt. Fort and Board provide a veteran presence and will get plenty of snaps.
Outside Linebackers
Starters: Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh
Backups: Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson, and Daelin Hayes
Analysis: The Ravens are bullish on Oweh and he’ll play a key role as a rookie. Bowser re-signed this offseason and could take another step in his development. McPhee, Ferguson and Hayes provide valuable depth.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters
Backups: Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett and Shaun Wade
Analysis: The biggest question is how many cornerbacks the Ravens might carry to protect themselves from injuries. Wade is a wild card for playing time. This unit has talent.
Safety
Starters: Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott
Backups: Jordan Richards and Brandon Stephens
Analysis: The Ravens could still use more depth, especially at free safety. De'Andre Washington is an undrafted rookie and undersized, but has a nose for the football. He’s a player to keep an eye on but is likely headed to the practice squad.
Special Teams
Starters: Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, and Nick Moore
Analysis: The Wolfpack was broken up after the Ravens decided to part ways with long-snapper Morgan Cox. However, Tucker and Koch provide stability. Moore will have an opportunity to show he can replace Cox adequately.