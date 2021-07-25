Early Projection of the Ravens Final 53-Man Roster

The Ravens won’t have many surprises when it comes to who makes the final 53-man roster.

Much of the intrigue comes with the players who might be on the outside looking in.

Here’s an early look at how this year’s team will likely shape up.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backups: Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley

Analysis: While Jackson is the starter, it will be a fun battle for the No. 2 job between McSorley and Huntley. Both backups played well in their limited time and allowed the Ravens to part ways with RG3.

Running Backs

Starter: J.K. Dobbins

Backups: Gus Edwards and Justice Hill

Analysis: Dobbins emerged as one of the team’s top playmakers and allowed the team to part ways with Mark Ingram, who signed with Houston. While Dobbins is lightning, Edwards provides the thunder, and they’ll be one of the most effective 1-2 punches in the NFL. Hill will continue to make an impact on special teams but could be in the mix for more carries.

Fullbacks

Starter: Patrick Ricard

Backup: None

Analysis: Both Ricard and Ben Mason, a rookie fifth-round pick, can also play tight end. Ricard is a two-time Pro Bowler and a free agent in 2022. Mason could step into that role down the line. For now, he will start the season on the practice squad.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman

Backups: Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, and Tylan Wallace

Analysis: This is the most intriguing position heading into training camp. If the Ravens only carry six players at wide receiver, then a talented player could be left off the roster.

Tight Ends

Starters: Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle

Backups: Josh Oliver

Analysis: Andrews is due for a new contract. Boyle is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury, which could impact this unit. Eric Tomlinson, Jacon Breeland and Eli Wolf will battle Oliver for perhaps the final spot. Breeland and Wolf are also practice squad candidates.

Offensive Tackles

Starters: Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva

Backup: Tyre Phillips

Analysis: The addition of Villanueva allows Phillips to get more seasoning after being thrust into the lineup last season. Stanley should be available after suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Guards/Center

Starters: Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman and Kevin Zeitler

Backups: Ben Powers, Ben Bredeson, Patrick Mekari

Analysis: Bozeman is making the transition from left guard to center, and so far the move has been seamless. Zeitler will provide stability at right guard and the Ravens have depth across the line. Trystan Colon-Castillo will challenge Mekari for the backup job at center.

Defense

Defensive Line

Starters: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolf

Backups: Justin Madubuike, Justin Ellis, and Broderick Washington

Analysis: Campbell missed some time last season with a calf injury. Madubuike and Washington will play bigger roles after solid rookie seasons. The biggest question is which bubble players might make the practice squad.

Inside Linebackers

Starters: Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison

Backups: L.J. Fort and Chris Board

Analysis: Queen is primed to have another solid season after leading the team in tackles. Harrison should hold down the other starting job with a full offseason under his belt. Fort and Board provide a veteran presence and will get plenty of snaps.

Outside Linebackers

Starters: Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh

Backups: Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson, and Daelin Hayes

Analysis: The Ravens are bullish on Oweh and he’ll play a key role as a rookie. Bowser re-signed this offseason and could take another step in his development. McPhee, Ferguson and Hayes provide valuable depth.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters

Backups: Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett and Shaun Wade

Analysis: The biggest question is how many cornerbacks the Ravens might carry to protect themselves from injuries. Wade is a wild card for playing time. This unit has talent.

Safety

Starters: Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott

Backups: Jordan Richards and Brandon Stephens

Analysis: The Ravens could still use more depth, especially at free safety. De'Andre Washington is an undrafted rookie and undersized, but has a nose for the football. He’s a player to keep an eye on but is likely headed to the practice squad.

Special Teams

Starters: Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, and Nick Moore

Analysis: The Wolfpack was broken up after the Ravens decided to part ways with long-snapper Morgan Cox. However, Tucker and Koch provide stability. Moore will have an opportunity to show he can replace Cox adequately.