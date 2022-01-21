73 Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2022 NFL Draft

The Ravens have the 14th overall selection and nine other picks in the draft.

NEW YORK — The NFL has released the names of 73 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft and 27 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 28-30 Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Ravens have the 14th overall selection and nine other picks in the draft.

Each of the 73 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 17 deadline.





— NFL Communications