Skip to main content

73 Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2022 NFL Draft

The Ravens have the 14th overall selection and nine other picks in the draft.

NEW YORK  — The NFL has released the names of 73 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft and 27 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 28-30 Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Ravens have the 14th overall selection and nine other picks in the draft. 

Each of the 73 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 17 deadline. 


Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 10.27.54 AM

Read More

Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 10.28.07 AM
Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 10.28.22 AM
Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 10.28.31 AM

— NFL Communications

USATSI_17485021
News

73 Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2022 NFL Draft

just now
USATSI_17443305
News

Grading the Ravens Rookie Class for Their 2021 Performance

22 minutes ago
download
News

Lamar Jackson Already Ranks High Among QB Rushing Leaders

2 hours ago
NMIQNO4ABNAYBLHFAWA2K44LXY
News

Former Ravens LB Jarret Johnson An NFL Salute to Service Award Finalist

21 hours ago
USATSI_16835136
News

Ravens Finish 2021 Ranked No. 1 for Special Teams

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17300332
News

Lamar Jackson Contract Situation Will Be Center of Attention ... Again

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17304537
News

Iowa Center Linked to Ravens in First Round of NFL Draft

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_16791006
News

Ravens Top 5 Wins of 2021

Jan 19, 2022