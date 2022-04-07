Skip to main content

Emmanuel Sanders: 'Lamar Jackson Is Feared'

Jackson looking to bounce back from subpar 2021.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will come back with a "vengeance."

That's the consensus among many NFL experts that expect the former NFL MVP to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season. 

"Lamar Jackson is feared," former Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said on"Good Morning Football. "Of course, he can turn this thing around. Of course, he can come back with a vengeance because he is Lamar Jackson."

Jackson, who won NFL MVP in 2019, played just 12 games last season because of an illness against the Bears and an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. He threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He has already resumed working out and is getting ready for the 2022 season. 

The Ravens are hopeful to reach a contract extension with Jackson. 

"He’s a leader. He’s beloved," GM Eric DeCosta said. "He’s a phenomenally talented player, and he makes us better. So, that’s what I would say on that. As far as the fifth-year option amount, $23 million, I think it is, maybe … Listen, we have the [salary] cap room. We’ll have more [salary] cap room at the beginning of the new League year. 

"We’ll be flexible. We’ll have the ability to make some moves. We can certainly take on that amount." 

The Ravens are also expected to bounce back as a team after finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The roster was ravaged by injuries. 

However, the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow are expected to be the new bullies in the AFC North.

"I remember when Baltimore was the cool, young, fresh team in that division," Kyle Brandt said on GMF. "Lamar's wearing the sunglasses on the sideline. Now it's Burrow wearing the sunglasses and it feels like it was a little bit of a body swap going on. 

"The Bengals are the cool team. They took your whole gig. You're yesterday's news."

