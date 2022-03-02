Eric DeCosta Confident New Deal With Lamar Jackson Will Get Done

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta doesn't appear too worried about finalizing a contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

DeCosta was asked this week at the NFL Combine about the negotiations and said a new deal will get done ... at some point.

"We've discussed this at length and I said this before," DeCosta said. "We will work at Lamar's urgency. He and I have had ongoing discussions. We've talked fairly recently as well. He knows how to find me, I know how to find him."

The Ravens already exercised Jackson's fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season.

The goal now is to lock him up long-term.

Jackson, who won NFL MVP in 2019, played just 12 games last season because of an illness against the Bears and an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. He threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Both DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh are both communicating regularly with Jackson this offseason. Jackson began working out the day after the Super Bowl after being sidelined for more than a month with the injury.

A new deal with Jackson will likely cost the Ravens more than $40 million per season, but that is the rate for franchise quarterbacks.

"We are ready to be there for Lamar at any point when he decides that he really wants to work on it, and we will be," DeCosta said. "We have an awesome relationship. Lamar has spent time with Coach and I, in John's office, on the phone via text. I don't want to speak for him, but I think he's very excited about this season we have coming up."