    • October 25, 2021
    Fan Tried to Climb Into Ravens Radio Booth During Game Against Bengals

    Incident happened late in first quarter.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — A purported drunk fan tried to climb into the Ravens radio broadcast during the game against the Bengals. 

    The fan was apparently looking for another drink.

    During the Bengals' third drive of the game, Baltimore color analyst Obafemi Ayanbadejo interrupted the play-by-play call of his partner Gerry Sandusky., 

    "What—what, what, what are you doing? What are you doing?,” Ayanbadejo said. 

    Sandusky kept calling the play. 

    "If you were listening, you heard Femi say ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He was not talking to the players or coaches. We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth,” Sandusky said. “She said, ‘I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.’”

    Here can hear the entire exchange here.

