October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Former NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman Picks Ravens Over Broncos

Baltimore is slight underdogs.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and Maryland alum Shawne Merriman expects the Ravens to edge the Broncos in their Week 4 matchup.

“That’s a tough one. I’m taking the Ravens," said Merriman, who is Gambling.com NFL Ambassador. "I think the Broncos get their first loss this week. I know we talked about talent and who they played so far, but they haven’t seen anyone like the Ravens and the way they are able to attack. What the Ravens did against Kansas City, I didn’t believe they were capable of going point for point."

The difference in the game is going to be Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has thrown for 761 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions (86.4 qbr). He leads the NFL in yards-per-pass average.

Jackson has missed practice time this week but is expected to play Sunday.

"I don't think it's anything serious, but we're just going to have to kind of wait and see," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I think he's going to be in good shape. We'll wait and see."

He has played every snap this season. He also missed practice last week with an illness but was able to play against the Lions. 

Jackson has never played in Denver, which has the league's top-ranked defense after three weeks of the season. 

"And I don’t see Denver being able to stop Lamar Jackson," Merriman said. "If Baltimore can put that many points up on Kansas City, I definitely think they’ll be able to put up points on the Broncos.”

For the full Q&A, click here.

download
News

Former NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman Picks Ravens Over Broncos

35 seconds ago
USATSI_16764023
News

Delusional: 27% of NFL Fans Think They Could Tackle Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

59 minutes ago
USATSI_16790566 (1)
News

Greg Roman: 'We’re Just Starting to Get A Feel for Our Running Backs'

1 hour ago
image-placeholder-title
News

Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

19 hours ago
USATSI_16836447
News

Tim Patrick Never Got A Chance With Ravens, Thriving With Broncos

20 hours ago
159368142.jpg.0
News

Ravens-Broncos Predictions Roundup

23 hours ago
BM7H6Q4OZRGKPEALHPPMF53AFM
News

Ravens-Broncos Notebook

Sep 30, 2021
USATSI_16832930
News

Lamar Jackson Making Strides Throwing Ball Downfield

Sep 30, 2021