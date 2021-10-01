Former NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman Picks Ravens Over Broncos

Former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and Maryland alum Shawne Merriman expects the Ravens to edge the Broncos in their Week 4 matchup.

“That’s a tough one. I’m taking the Ravens," said Merriman, who is Gambling.com NFL Ambassador. "I think the Broncos get their first loss this week. I know we talked about talent and who they played so far, but they haven’t seen anyone like the Ravens and the way they are able to attack. What the Ravens did against Kansas City, I didn’t believe they were capable of going point for point."

The difference in the game is going to be Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has thrown for 761 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions (86.4 qbr). He leads the NFL in yards-per-pass average.

Jackson has missed practice time this week but is expected to play Sunday.

"I don't think it's anything serious, but we're just going to have to kind of wait and see," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I think he's going to be in good shape. We'll wait and see."

He has played every snap this season. He also missed practice last week with an illness but was able to play against the Lions.

Jackson has never played in Denver, which has the league's top-ranked defense after three weeks of the season.

"And I don’t see Denver being able to stop Lamar Jackson," Merriman said. "If Baltimore can put that many points up on Kansas City, I definitely think they’ll be able to put up points on the Broncos.”

