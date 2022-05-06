Former Ravens RB Justin Forsett on Lamar Jackson: 'He Deserves To Be Paid'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Ravens running back Justin Forsett contends the team needs to reach a contract extension as soon as possible so it doesn't become a distraction.

“ As someone who has been in that locker room and cheers for the Ravens, you want to see a deal done with your quarterback," Forsett told OLBG. "You see all these other deals done and it looks like something isn't right.

“I know the Deshaun Watson deal really reset the market, but it's still a bit of a concern a deal hasn't been done. He deserves to be paid and taken care of because he's such a talent.”

Justin Forsett

Jackson will play this season under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million. If the Ravens and Jackson cannot reach a deal after the season, the team can use the franchise tag on him, which could be economically beneficial.

If the Ravens potentially use the franchise tag on him in 2023, it would cost the team about $34 million.

With Jackson fully healthy and behind center, the Ravens should be Super Bowl contenders, according to Forsett.

"I will say as things stand right now, the Rams will be up there again," Forsett said. "Solid on offense with Stafford coming back, lots for him to aim at. They have Hall of Fame players everywhere on defense with Wagner, Donald, and Ramsey, they just have so many great pieces to their roster. I'll cheer for the Ravens too and say with Lamar leading them, they can reach that level. If they don't pay Lamar, then he's going to take them to the bank."