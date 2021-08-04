Greg Roman: Lamar Jackson Has Plenty of Time 'To Get Up To Speed'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Greg Roman is not overly concerned about Lamar Jackson missing the first week of training camp because of COVID-19.

The Ravens quarterback is expected to be back on the field this weekend.

“I always look on the positive side of things," Roman said. "So, to me, this is all happening for a grandiose reason. He’s going to come back, and we’ll get him into shape and take it one day at a time. We still have plenty of time. The first game is not until September something. Yes, we have some time, and I think we have enough time. The big thing is to get him healthy, get him right and make sure he’s in a good place.”

Jackson had tested negative for days until testing positive just before the opening of training camp.

As a rule, unvaccinated Covid positive tests put a player out at least 10 days. Jackson declined to tell reporters earlier this offseason if he was vaccinated.

There will be a bit of a learning curve for Jackson with all of the new personnel at wide receiver and the offensive line. He has to pick up the nuances of the new playbook while not slowing the installation process.

“Everybody is working hard to get things set in place," Roman said. "When he gets here, we’ll do a little bit of both. I mean, the train has already left the station. He’s in his cabin car right now, but once he gets out of there, the train is down the road. It’s going to be a little bit of a game of, ‘We’re staying on schedule, but these are certain things we need to hit.'"