Greg Roman Leading Potent Ravens Offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has taken his share of criticism over the years.

His naysayers claim he can't establish an explosive passing game and isn't quite aggressive enough.

Roman has silenced that talk over the first three games.

The Ravens are the highest-scoring team in the NFL, averaging 33 points per game.

Baltimore is ranked fourth for yards per game with 380.3.

Roman has put together a balanced offense that has kept teams on their heels.

Coach John Harbaugh has never lost confidence in Roman and has dismissed the criticism.

“There are a lot of ways to look at all that, and I think a lot of it is just kind of distracting," Harbaugh said. "You try to make something out of something that’s not really a narrative. You just try to be the best offense you can be with what you’ve got at that given point in time – how guys are playing and who you’re playing and all that kind of stuff – and then the evolution kind of happens as it goes. So, obviously, I believe [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] is doing a great job. I always feel that way. I think he’s always done that."

The offense runs through quarterback Lamar Jackson, who already is having an MVP-caliber season.

Over three games, Jackson is ranked:

No. 1 for passing touchdowns

No. 1 for QB rating

No. 3 pass yards average.

No. 4 (overall) for yards rushing.

Roman has put Jackson and the rest of the offense in a position to succeed.

"Everybody does their best, and I do believe that Greg is really good at taking what you have and putting it together in a way that makes it really tough to defend," Harbaugh said. "And if you ask any defensive coordinator or head coach in this league, they’ll tell you that this offense is hard to defend. So, that’s a pretty good measuring stick right there.

"Now, executing and then keeping it going and coming up with ways to keep people off balance, that’s what coaches do, that’s what coordinators do. I really believe Greg is one of the very best in the business at that.”