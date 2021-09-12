Greg Roman on Ravens Running Back Situation: 'It’s a Challenge, But We’re Up For It'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There aren't many NFL teams that lose all three of the running backs on their depth chart one week before the regular-season opener.

But that's the challenge facing the Ravens.

Baltimore lost running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee), Gus Edwards (knee) and Justice Hill (Achilles) to season-ending knee injuries.

Baltimore has five running backs who could play Monday against the Raiders — Ty’Son Williams, Trenton Cannon, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell.

“When something like that happens, you really just have to get into sprint mode – get them as much as you can, get them as much of a foundation as you can and kind of coach as you go," Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "We kind of call it ‘country coaching.’

"So, you’re coaching them in the hallway, in the cafeteria, everywhere. So, it’s a sprint, and I’m really impressed with how these guys are attacking it. These guys are really good players, and we’re really excited.”

The key is going to be making sure the players get the timing down with the offensive line and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have led the NFL in rushing in each of the past two seasons, so there is a system in place for success.

"It’s a challenge, but we’re up for it. The guys have been working really hard on it. So, we recognize what it is, and we’re ready to attack it.

“You have to make good decisions on it, but I’m really impressed with how these guys are picking things up. It’s not their first rodeo. So, we’re going to go in there and roll.”

The Ravens' offense still runs through Jackson, who led the team in rushing last season. As long as Jackson is upright, the Ravens have a chance to win games.

“I’m glad to have Lamar, period," Roman said. "I don’t really care about the rest of it. But we feel really equipped to get out there and compete at a high level. It all starts with Lamar Jackson; everything runs through him.”