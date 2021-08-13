Harbaugh Doesn't Take Ravens Preseason Winning Streak Lightly

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are riding a 17-game winning streak in the preseason.

They haven't lost a game since Sept. 3, 2015, which was just before quarterback Lamar Jackson played his first college game at Louisville.

The Ravens will put that winning streak on the line Saturday, Aug. 13 against the Saints at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said success in the preseason helps build a winning culture. The Ravens are 8-2 in September games since their preseason winning streak.

"It means a lot," Harbaugh said. "Whether it’s a winning streak or just the idea of how you approach the games. We play our guys … We play our starters less than most teams, usually. We don’t …. We just run our installs, so it’s not like we’re game-planning for anybody. We don’t practice against our opponents at all in the preseason ever. We might walk-through. That’s all we would do just to have an idea of what plays they’d run – that’s it.

"So, I just think it’s a credit to the players in terms of preparation and the coaches over the years in terms of we run a good training camp, offseason program, and guys are ready to play good fundamental football. That’s what wins, whether it’s preseason, the [regular] season or whatever it might be."

The Green Bay Packers have the longest preseason winning streak at 23 games from 1959 to 1963.

Under head coach Harbaugh (2008-20), the Ravens have compiled a 37-12 record in the preseason. Baltimore is 64-32 all-time in preseason play.

The Ravens are 33-15 all-time in preseason home games, producing wins in 19 of their last 22 contests in Baltimore. They are 31-17 all-time in preseason road games, winning 15 of their last 20 such contests.

"We’re playing a really good Saints team," Harbaugh said. "They’re going to come in there ready. Coach Sean Payton does a great job with those guys. They’re going to be fundamentally sound. They’re going to play super hard and it’s going to be a big challenge for us. The main thing is the challenge for us in making sure we’re competing against ourselves in terms of how we play, and that’s what we work on.”