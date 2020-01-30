Ravens Durability Key to Success

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was grateful for the health of his players last season.

With the exception of season-ending injuries to safety Tony Jefferson and center Matt Skura, Baltimore was among the healthiest teams in the league. Harbaugh is hoping that fortune carries over to next season.

"We had our best year, injury-wise, just to kind of lead in with that. I have to give a lot of credit to [head certified athletic trainer] Ron Medlin and to [head strength & conditioning coach] Steve Saunders and to [director of sports nutrition] Sarah Snyder and everybody involved there. We were great," Harbaugh said. "I'd like to find a way to try to replicate that next year. With that, this is the best offseason we've ever had, by far – the fewest offseason injuries to recuperate from, the fewest surgeries, even though we have a couple things pending that second opinions are going to weigh in on for potential surgeries. We'll see, but it's the best, by far, that we've had."

Left guard Bradley Bozeman and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. played every one of the Ravens' 1,107 snaps on offense, according to statistics compiled by Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson managed an MVP season playing 971, or 887.9 percent, of those snaps on offense. Jackson did not play in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers because the Ravens already had already clinched the top seed in the playoffs in Week 16. Right guard Marshal Yanda, who also did not play against Pittsburgh, played 917 snaps.

Mark Ingram led the running backs with 504 snaps (45.6 percent), Marquise Brown was the top receiver at 563 snaps (51 percent) and Nick Boyle led the three tight ends and was on the field for 769 snaps (70 percent).

On defense, cornerback Marlon Humphrey led all players with 962 snaps (98.2 percent), followed by linebacker Matthew Judon at 792 snaps (81 percent).

Brandon Williams was the top defensive tackle with 528 snaps (53.9 percent) and Michael Pierce was the top nose tackle at 483 snaps (49.3 percent)

Patrick Ricard was the only player to gets reps on both offense and defense. He played 342 snaps (31 percent) as a fullback and 140 snaps (14.3 percent) as a defensive lineman.