Ravens Durability Key to Success

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was grateful for the health of his players last season.

With the exception of season-ending injuries to safety Tony Jefferson and center Matt Skura, Baltimore was among the healthiest teams in the league. Harbaugh is hoping that fortune carries over to next season. 

"We had our best year, injury-wise, just to kind of lead in with that. I have to give a lot of credit to [head certified athletic trainer] Ron Medlin and to [head strength & conditioning coach] Steve Saunders and to [director of sports nutrition] Sarah Snyder and everybody involved there. We were great," Harbaugh said. "I'd like to find a way to try to replicate that next year. With that, this is the best offseason we've ever had, by far – the fewest offseason injuries to recuperate from, the fewest surgeries, even though we have a couple things pending that second opinions are going to weigh in on for potential surgeries. We'll see, but it's the best, by far, that we've had."

Left guard Bradley Bozeman and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. played every one of the Ravens' 1,107 snaps on offense, according to statistics compiled by Pro Football Focus. 

Quarterback Lamar Jackson managed an MVP season playing 971, or 887.9 percent, of those snaps on offense. Jackson did not play in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers because the Ravens already had already clinched the top seed in the playoffs in Week 16. Right guard Marshal Yanda, who also did not play against Pittsburgh, played 917 snaps.

Mark Ingram led the running backs with 504 snaps (45.6 percent), Marquise Brown was the top receiver at 563 snaps (51 percent) and Nick Boyle led the three tight ends and was on the field for 769 snaps (70 percent).

On defense, cornerback Marlon Humphrey led all players with 962 snaps (98.2 percent), followed by linebacker Matthew Judon at 792 snaps (81 percent).

Brandon Williams was the top defensive tackle with 528 snaps (53.9 percent) and Michael Pierce was the top nose tackle at 483 snaps (49.3 percent)

Patrick Ricard was the only player to gets reps on both offense and defense. He played 342 snaps (31 percent) as a fullback and 140 snaps (14.3 percent) as a defensive lineman. 

Ravens Ready to Embark on 2020 as Super-Bowl Favorites

In the next week or so, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, general manage Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and other decision-making staff will convene in Florida to outline the plan for the upcoming season. Expectations will be high for the Ravens once again, and anything short of a Super Bowl run will be seen as a disappointment. The team raised the bar in 2019 with a record-setting regular season and MVP performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are confident they just have to fill a few roster holes to boost an already, young talented roster,

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Tight End

The Ravens don't need to worry about boosting their group of tight ends this offseason. That unit, consisting of Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst, is among the best in the league. "The three tight ends, the three-headed monster,” Andrews said. “All these guys, Hayden, Nick, these guys are flat out ball players. It’s cool to see.” Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

Video: Mark Ingram Talks with Jim Rome About First Season in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson

Mark Ingram met every expectation in his fist season in Baltimore. The veteran running back Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries before being slowed with a late-season calf injury. It was the third time in his career Ingram rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores. Ingram recently joined the Jim Rome Show to discuss his 2019 performance and relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Ray Lewis Brings Together 'Legends of the Game' at Super Bowl in Miami

The Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame middle linebacker is in Miami for his upcoming first annual “Century Celebration,” event benefiting the Ray of Hope Foundation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Jan. 31 to celebrate the legends of the game to kickoff Super Bowl weekend.Lewis started this fundraising event to celebrate and bring together various NFL legends from the league’s Top 100 list and Hall of Fame fraternity, who changed the game of football such as Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Lawrence Taylor, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Ed Reed among others, who will be in attendance. All proceeds go to Lewis’s Ray of Hope foundation, which helps families dealing with hardship.

Patrick Ragazzo

Ravens 2019 Draft Class Gets Solid Reviews

The Ravens 2019 draft class played a key role in this season's success.Baltimore's finished No. 14 among this league's most productive rookies this season, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. Receiver Marquise Brown was the class of the Ravens rookies. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Wide Receiver

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

Is Judon A Trade Candidate?

One of the Ravens's most pivotal decisions this offseason lies with Matthew Judon. The Pro-Bowl linebacker is an unrestricted free agent and the team must decide to whether to resign him, let him test the open market or place a franchise tag on him. There are reports the Ravens could indeed use that franchise tag and then perhaps trade Judon to a team desperate to boost their pass rush. Coach John Harbaugh indicated after the season the goal was to reach a deal with Judon before a bidding war erupts in the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Quarterback

Lamar Jackson started 15 of the Ravens 16 regular season games in 2019 and was named the league's Most Valuable Player by several media outlets. He will remain the starter next season. Robert Griffin III was a capable backup and won his only start of the season in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Trace McSorley has potential and could battle for the main back-up role.

Todd Karpovich

Top Five Plays of Ravens 2019 Season

The Ravens had some exciting plays during the 2019 season behind record-setting quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson. Here are the top five moments with video.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hope Pro Bowl Experience Will Ease Some Pain

John Harbaugh was looking to get away.After reeling from a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens' coach and his staff were headed to Orlando with 12 of their players for this year's Pro Bowl. The experience was expected to be somewhat therapeutic.

Todd Karpovich

