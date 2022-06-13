High Expectations for Ravens Rookies Heading Into Mandatory Minicamp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens rookies have met the lofty expectations surrounding them heading into mandatory minicamp.

Safety Kyle Hamilton is the headliner for this group and was one of the most overall impressive players during voluntary workouts. Hamilton has a nose for the football, puts himself in a position to make plays, and can even get to the quarterback when needed.

“Kyle – as advertised," defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "He’s doing the things that we’re expecting him to do. Really, with any rookie and the young guys, the challenge for them is keep finding new stuff to screw up. So, there are a couple things that have happened over the first few days, but he’s gotten them corrected. And with the rookies, it’s a lot, because it’s something new every day, so you’re trying to learn the new things and fix the other things.

"So, he’s right on schedule, but we don’t tell him that – try to provide some sense of urgency for him. But he’ll get there. [I’m] really pleased with Kyle.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton has been one of the Ravens' most impressive players.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, the team's other first-round pick, has been efficient in the shotgun. The expectation is that Linderbaum will start Week 1 and he is moving in the right direction.

Tyler Badie, a sixth-round pick, has also been a pleasant surprise and he outshined the other running backs in voluntary workouts. He is adept at catching the ball out of the backfield and has the speed to dodge defenders. Badie is a player to watch moving forward.

"The movement skills are really good," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "You saw a few jump cuts he made there, saw him out of the backfield a couple of times, so I’m starting to see some real versatility there. We’ll see how it goes once the pads come on. I mean, we’re working hard, we’re getting a lot done, but we

The rookie tight ends Charlier Kolar and Isaiah Likely, both fourth-round picks, will push for roster spots and already have a handle on the offense. Both players are able to get open and make plays downfield.

Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele needs more seasoning but his size is impressive and he should get some playing time as a backup. Faalele has the potential to evolve into a solid player once he gets more seasoned with his pass blocking.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones has impressive speed and is poised to make a splash this season.

Cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams also have shown they can adapt to the speed of the NFL. Both players stood out during the OTAs and Armour-Davis managed an interception.

Punter Jordan Stout is a natural talent and can boom the ball downfield. He has also been flawless as a holder for Justin Tucker. The Ravens won't miss a beat with Stout as the starter and he is still learning from Sam Koch, who stayed on as a coach.