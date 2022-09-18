Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen to Ravens-Dolphins in Week 2

Baltimore favored by 3.5.

BALTIMORE — Here's how to watch, listen and/or stream the Week 2 matchup between the Dolphins and Ravens.

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Stream: fuboTV; Paramount Plus

Pregame Coverage: YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

Postgame Coverage:  Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

Radio: Compass Media Networks (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)

Coverage area map

