Medical Examiner Reveals Cause of Jaylon Ferguson's Death

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Ferguson, 26, was found unresponsive in a home in North Baltimore and pronounced dead at the scene.

The death has been ruled an accident.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement after his death. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”



A written autopsy is expected to be completed within 90 days.

The 2019 third-round NFL draft pick played his entire career for Baltimore after starring at Louisiana Tech, where he was a two-time all-conference selection and Conference USA defensive player of the year.

Ferguson, who was heading into his fourth year, looked much slimmer and quicker in the recent voluntary workouts. He had 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

“Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.’ Our prayers and our help go to his family. Our hearts are with his Spirit. R.I.P., Jaylon.”

The Ravens selected Ferguson in the third round (85th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ferguson, who was born in Zachary, La., on Dec. 14, 1995, broke the NCAA record for career sacks with 45, eclipsing the previous mark set by Terrell Suggs, who is Baltimore's all-time sacks leader. As a result, Ferguson instantly drew comparisons to T-Sizzle when he arrived in Baltimore.

After a slow start to his rookie season, Ferguson took advantage of more playing time when fellow linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Ferguson finished with 2.5 sacks, 31 tackles, and nine quarterback hits in 14 games (nine starts).

In 2020, he saw action in 14 games (one start) and had 30 tackles (21 solo), two sacks, seven tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, and one pass defensed.

Last year, Ferguson saw action in 10 games, registering six tackles and three quarterback hits.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson," Ferguson’s agent Safarrah Lawson said in a statement. "The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”