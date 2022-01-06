Jimmy Smith Will Play for Ravens ... Only Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md., — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith could be playing his last game at M&T Bank Stadium ... or not.

Smith has played all of his 11 seasons in Baltimore and now he is in the final year of another contract. While he is considering retirement, he might be coaxed to play at least another season for the Ravens.

“As far as my future … It was a weird year – a lot of up and down – and I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t think about it," Smith said. "But then again, I get out there last week, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know, man; I can probably still play still.’ It’s tough, because I’m a football player. I love it. Like, this is my life, and sometimes just even thinking about not playing, I’m like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do anything else.’ But it is a grind, and it’s something you have to mentally prepare yourself [for] the older you get. [

"So, part of it is a little bit like I kind of want to go to the other side and be able to spend that time with my family and do those things. All the stuff that I worked hard for to get to this spot, I want to go enjoy that, but the other part of me is like, ‘Bro, you know dang well [that] you’re a football player, and you want to be on that field.’ So, I could talk about it, but if the Ravens come to me and be like, ‘Hey, we’ve been thinking about this. What do you think?’ I’m definitely all ears, because that’s just who I am.”

Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last offseason and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore

Injury concerns have hampered Smith and he has played an entire 16-game season just twice over his career.

This season, he has appeared in nine games and has managed 13 tackles. In last week's 20-19 loss to the Rams, he played every defensive snap.

Smith believes he has some solid football left in him. However, if he plays, it will be for the Ravens.

Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been retiring since my rookie year," Smith said. "I always say it; it’s just how I talk. But to actually really think about it, it’s too surreal, to be honest. Just walking in today, I was talking to [Alejandro] Villanueva, and he kind of … I’m not sure where he’s at with it, but you can sense that he kind of cherishes this [potential] last [week of the season]. … I don’t know if I’m not cherishing it, because I think that in my mind I might play again.

"But I just don’t know. It definitely is going to be for the Ravens. I don’t see myself picking up to go play for the Browns or something like that for a year, to be away from my family. No disrespect towards the Browns, but I just don’t see … I don’t see myself wanting to do that. This is home for me. I’ve been here for this long; it just wouldn’t make sense for me to go play a year for some random team.”