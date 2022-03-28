Skip to main content

John Harbaugh Confident Ravens Will Reach New Deal With Lamar Jackson

Baltimore still negotiating with franchise QB.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Coach John Harbaugh is the latest member of the Ravens organization to express optimism the team will sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal.

"I’m confident it’s going to happen," Harbaugh said at this week's owner's meetings in Florida. "I know he’s going to be our quarterback. Really, when you’re coaching and you’re playing, that’s what you think about."

Jackson, the 2019 MVP, will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary. Jackson also made $9.8 million in bonus money over his four-year career and he will surpass that number by Week 8, according to stats by CBS.

If the Ravens cannot reach a long-term deal with Jackson, they could place the franchise tag on him in 2023, which will pay him about $43.5 million per season. A second tag would require the team to give him a 120% raise, which would reportedly boost his salary to $52.2 million.

The ongoing negotiation with Jackson is perhaps the biggest storyline of the Ravens offseason. 

Jackson played just 12 games last season because of an illness against the Bears and an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. He threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has already resumed working out this offseason. 

