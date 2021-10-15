John Harbaugh Expects Rashod Bateman to Play Against Chargers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rashod Bateman will likely make his much-anticipated debut for the Ravens against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"Our trainers and strength coaches did a nice job on the rehab," Harbaugh said. "He's done well. You can probably expect him to play in this game."



However, fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins could miss multiple weeks with a thigh injury.

"[Watkins] could be back next week. He could be back the week after," Harbaugh said. "It just depends on how quickly the hamstring heals."

However, expectations will be soaring for Bateman.

He was impressive throughout the offseason workouts with his route running and ability to catch the ball downfield. He's expected to make a major impact on the offense this season.

Bateman, the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, underwent groin surgery in early August but has worked himself back into the lineup.

Even though Bateman is apparently ready, there is going to be an adjustment period.

"He obviously hadn’t played football for a while [since] he got that procedure done. He’s looking good," Roman said. "He’s looking good. I think as he ramps in, he should do nothing but get better. His temperament, his attitude [and] everything has been A-plus.

"I don’t think we’re going to throw him into the fire for every play; I think we’re going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis. Rashod is going to have a long and fruitful career, and this is just the first step. So, we will integrate him into the plan when the time is right.”

Bateman is one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of the University of Minnesota. He caught at least one pass in all 31 games he appeared and had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns — fifth in school history. He also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games — fourth in school history.