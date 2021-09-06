Harbaugh Not Concerned About Ravens Youth On Special Teams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Each year, Ravens coach John Harbaugh gets a new group of young players that are expected to contribute on special teams,

This year is no different as Baltimore will lean on several first- and second-year players to perform,

Harbaugh is confident the players are up for the challenge.

"It’s not like we’ve gone in there with some loaded veteran special teams group every single year," Harbaugh said. "I guess I can go back and compare, but I don’t feel like it’s a lot different than any other year. I like the guys. I like the young guys, [and] I like the old guys. I like where we’re at with special teams. I look forward to seeing how they do. It’ll be highly competitive. The [assistant head coach/] special teams coordinator for the Raiders, Coach [Rich] Bisaccia does a great job. He’s been around forever. We’re just looking forward to all the challenges this year.”

Second-year players Devin Duvernay and James Proche could split returning duties. Both players did well in that role as rookies. Rookie Tylan Wallace could also get an opportunity to return kicks.

The Ravens have also been creative with their gunners. For example, they used rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh — 6-feet-5, 251 pounds — to run down the field against the Saints.

“I think it’s just an opportunity to show my athleticism, show my speed and physicality," Oweh said. "It was fun. Just running down the field and forcing them into a fair catch and everything, I just hope the next time, I get an opportunity to make a play. That was definitely fun, though, I love doing it.”

In addition, the Ravens still have their top three tacklers on special teams from last season — Justice Hill, Malik Harrison and Chris Board. In addition, they have the experienced Anthony Levine and Jordan Richards on the practice squad and available to be called up on the game day.



The Ravens have one of the top special teams units in the league and that will not change this season.