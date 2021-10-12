Harbaugh On Jackson: 'It Starts with Lamar. He Deserves the Credit'

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had the most dominant performance of his career in a 31-25 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

In the process, he further etched his name into the history books.

“It’s one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen," coach John Harbaugh said. "And it wasn’t easy. It wasn’t like we came out just up and down the field. We had to overcome and fight through some things. He was under pressure, and he created plays with his feet. He threw the ball away when he had to throw it away.

"Once we started … When we were in that situation you’re talking about, we went into our fast mode, no huddle, two-minute-type mode and just came alive – all of our guys did. All the guys who made plays and the offensive line, but it starts with Lamar [Jackson]. He deserves the credit.”

Jackson threw for a career-high (and single-game franchise record) 442 yards, surpassing his previous mark of 324 at Miami in 2019. Jackson passed for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 86% of his passes (37-of-43).

Jackson became the first player in NFL history to pass for 400 yards while also completing at least 85% of his passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

MOST PASSING YARDS / RAVENS SINGLE-GAME HISTORY 442 — Lamar Jackson (10/11/21 vs. Ind. - OT) 429 — Vinny Testaverde (10/27/96 vs. STL - OT) 389 — Joe Flacco (9/25/11 at STL)

Other accolades:

• In his last two games, Jackson is 59-of-80 (73.8%) for 757 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero intrceptions (123.9 rating). In these contests, he’s averaged 12.8 yards per completion and completed 7 passes of 25+ yards.

• Monday marked Jackson’s fifth-career game with producing at least 4 passing TDs (he has three games with 5) and his first such outing since 2019 when he tallied 5 against the New York Jets.

• Jackson has thrown for at least 200 yards and 1 TD – while adding 25-plus rushing yards – in each of the first five games of the season. His streak ties (Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson [2x], Cam Newton and Randall Cunningham) for the longest such streak (5) in NFL history. Jackson is the first to complete this feat in each of the first five games of a season.

• On Monday, Jackson joined Deshaun Watson as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to pass for 400 yards and four touchdowns and rush for 60 yards in a single game.