John Harbaugh Ranked As Second-Best Active Coach in NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has his detractors but you cannot ignore his success.

The Ravens have made the playoffs in nine of his 14 seasons, including a Super Bowl championship in 2012.

Harbaugh has gone 148-96 (.607), including the playoffs, over his career, which ranks fifth among active coaches.



Harbaugh was recently named the second-best active coach in the NFL behind New England's Bill Belichick by Pro Football Focus.

Here's the breakdown:

Offensive Rank: 2/26 (+90 points scored a season) Defensive Rank: 4/26 (-11 points allowed a season) Harbaugh’s head coaching career includes many iterations of offenses helmed by the typically solid yet unspectacular Joe Flacco that generally lacked upper-echelon talent. Despite this, the Ravens have always fielded above-average offenses — and tremendous defenses.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

3. Andy Reid (Kansas City)

4. Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona)

5. Peter Carroll (Seattle)

6. Matt LaFleur (Green Bay)

7. Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco)

8. Mike Vrabel (Tennessee)

9. Frank Reich (Indianapolis)

10. Mike McCarthy (Dallas).

The Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season in March. Harbaugh was heading into the final year of his current deal signed in 2019.

The Ravens are also a team that has mostly avoided controversy with Harbaugh as the head coach. The biggest issue was the Ray Rice domestic violence incident in 2014 and the franchise handled that situation swiftly and decisively.

If the Ravens stay healthy, the Ravens should be able to compete for a third Super Bowl in franchise history.