Josh Ross Flashes Potential for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Josh Ross was told he had made the Ravens' final roster by his coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh.

However, Ross was waiting for the official word from Jim's brother, John, the head coach of the Ravens.

Indeed, Ross' name was called when Baltimore unveiled its 53-man roster.

“He earned it," John Harbaugh said. "He played really well – he played well on defense, he played well on special teams. He came in, he started off well. He just kind of kept the momentum going all through camp. So, in the games, he made plays. So, he earned his spot.

"The one thing, I told Jim [Harbaugh] like two or three days ago that he was going to make it. Then, Jim came out and made the announcement. So, it wasn’t a surprise to anybody."

Ross came to the Ravens as an undrafted rookie and immediately caught all of the coaches' attention with his work ethic and attention to detail.

He led the team in the preseason with 14 tackles and also showed he can be a major contributor on special teams. Ross is willing to help the Ravens in any way.

"So, this process has been a lot of work, just from last season – doing what we did – getting to the offseason, training for Pro Day, training for Combine, doing all these things, playing in the NFLPA game," Ross said. "And now, I find myself in the perfect situation, being an undrafted free agent and picking the Ravens, and working my butt off in camp every single day, trying to be the best player I can be, showing everybody, proving to myself, showing everybody what I’m capable of.

"And now I’m in the fight, and now I keep fighting, and now I keep getting better to make myself the best player I can make myself.”

Ross started all 14 games at linebacker for Michigan last season and led the team with 106 tackles, including nine for loss and a shared sack. He also broke up two passes and had eight quarterback hurries to earn his fifth varsity letter

He was an All-Big Ten selection.

Ross was a bit surprised when he wasn't drafted but he is using that as motivation.

Josh Ross

“It definitely ticked me off a little bit, I’m not going to lie to you," he said. "Because every player who doesn’t get drafted, you see the guys that were drafted before you and it’s just like, ‘Ah.’ But, at the end of the day, honestly, I knew that even not getting drafted, I was still going to have one of my best opportunities and be able to come here.

"The opportunity was there, and I took that opportunity. I came here and stood on my ten toes and worked my butt off. That’s what I’m going to continue to do every day because that’s what I’m about.”

Ross is following in the footsteps of Ravens linebackers that made the team as undrafted rookies but thrived as pros, including teammate Josh Bynes and assistant coach Zach Orr.

He has leaned on both of them for advice.

"It’s just God’s work, all the sort of people, the beautiful people, the magnificent motivation across this whole building. It’s beautiful," Ross said. "But specifically, Josh Bynes, he’s a 12-year vet, and he was an undrafted guy. He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever met in my life. That dude [can] see something before it even happens, especially in coverage.

"He’s a really, really smart player, and just listening to him and how he moves every day, just the words he has to say."