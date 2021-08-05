Justin Houston Will Thrive in Ravens Defensive System

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive coordinator couldn't hide his excitement when asked about newly signed Justin Houston.

The veteran outside linebacker is expected to boost the pass rush.

Houston, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowler who's recorded at least eight sacks in the last four seasons.

“Some people have a knack of rushing the quarterback, and he’s one of them," Martindale said. "His moves, how he studies the game, he knows the tackles that he’s going against and what their weaknesses are, so you just can’t pinpoint one thing. His power, his speed to power is probably his best move. Long arm, if you will; I don’t want to talk technical, but that’s another thing that he does well.

"And once again, he’s another guy that you bring in that has flexibility, just like Jimmy Smith does. Where is he going to line up at? So, that’s going to be fun as well.”

Entering his 11th NFL season, Houston has played in 134 games, including 128 starts, for the Kansas City Chiefs (2011-18) and the Indianapolis Colts (2019-20).

He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014 and four-time Pro Bowler 2012-2015. Houston has registered 444 career tackles (366 solo), 97.5 sacks, 117 tackles for loss, 17 forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries. Since he entered the league in 2011, Houston ranks third in both sacks and fumble recoveries among active NFL defenders.

Houston started seven of the eight playoff games in which he appeared from 2013-20. In those eight postseason contests, he recorded 20 tackles (16 solo), 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Martindale is looking forward to getting Houston on the practice field.

“What is it – 97.5 sacks? I think we can fit those in," Martindale said. "We’re excited about it. In today’s world, it’s tough, because he’s not going to be here – I don’t believe – until Friday. Don’t quote me on that. I don’t know for sure, but I think it’s going to be Friday. But we can’t wait to get him here and get him rolling. I think that it’s going to help us in a whole bunch of different ways. It makes us more flexible.”