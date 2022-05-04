Justin Tucker Dismisses Holdout Rumors

Tucker is most accurate kicker in NFL history.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker quashed any rumors that he might hold out of training camp until he gets a new deal.

The scuttlebutt is completely unfounded because Tucker is under contract through the 2023 season.

Tucker is also the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, making $5 million per season. Younghoe Koo (Falcons) is behind him at $4.0 million, followed by Graham Gano (Giants) at $4.7 million and Daniel Carlson (Raiders) at $4.6 million.

The Ravens will certainly look to offer a contract extension in the near future.

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, connecting on 326-of-358 (91.1%) field-goal attempts.

He made a game-winning and NFL record-long 66-yard field goal at Detroit on Sept. 26.

In 2021, en route to earning his fifth career Pro Bowl honor and third straight, Tucker converted 35-of-37 field-goal attempts and all 32 PAT tries, producing the NFL’s highest percentage marks in field goals (95.6%) and PAT (100%).

He finished a perfect 6-of-6 on 50-plus-yard field-goal attempts and 18-of-18 on second-half field goals, including 10-of-10 in the fourth quarter/overtime.