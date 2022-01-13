VIDEO: Justin Tucker Greets Young Fan After Steelers Game

After tough loss, Tucker still finds time to spend with fans.

BALTIMORE — Following a tough loss to the Steelers, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker went out of his way to be interviewed by a young fan.

About an hour after the Ravens suffered a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers in Week 18, 12-year-old Elch Goldstein was trying to get Tucker's attention but a security guard was making sure the player had a direct path to his vehicle.

Tucker noticed the young fan in steady rain and slipped past the security guard to answer questions about his record-breaking 66-yard kick against the Detroit Lions and whether he received free food and drinks from Royal Farms for being a spokesman for the convenience store.

It's a moment Goldstein will always remember after it was caught on camera by his brothers, Yitz and Abe.

The full 29-second video is above.

Tucker converted a pair of field goals from 24 and 46 yards in the game despite the tough conditions.