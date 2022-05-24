Kevin Zeitler Looking To Build on Last Season's Success With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Kevin Zeitler turned out to be one of the Ravens' best free-agent signings last season.

The guard came in and helped reinforce the right side of the offensive, allowing just 17 pressures and one sack.

Now, he's looking to build on that success.

"The Ravens, ever since I got … The Ravens are the Ravens," Zeitler said. "You know what to expect – hardcore, running the ball offense [and] hardcore defense that can stop anyone. Everything lived up to my expectation as I came here. Right off the bat, I could tell it was different. It’s been a lot of fun being a part of it. I’m glad that everyone accepted me when I came here. I’m excited to keep growing in these systems, this culture, and hopefully, I can even take it up to another level.”

Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler is coming off a solid season.

Zeitler will get the opportunity to play next to another stalwart veteran at right tackle with Morgan Moses, who was signed this offseason.

The Ravens also expect to have running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards back in the lineup.

It will be the first time Zeitler gets to block for them in the regular season.

“I am very excited to see what J.K. and Gus can do," Zeitler said. "It’s truly unbelievable what happened way back when at the end of training camp, but I know those two guys are working hard. It’ll be really cool to see what they can do when they come back. Also, just a huge shoutout to Latavius [Murray] and Devonta [Freeman]. Coming in the way they did, the way they were able to learn the offense, the different ways they ran and how they were able to be effective was really cool getting to see them go.”