Kyler Murray Joins Long List of Young QB to Struggle in Playoffs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has taken his share of criticism for winning one playoff game in four years.

However, the struggles of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underscores the challenges of winning a playoff game for a young quarterback.

Murray was 19-for-34 for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round. He also threw a pick-six in his first postseason appearance.

Jackson has led the Ravens to the playoffs in three of his four years in the NFL, going 1-3 over that stretch. He has completed 76 of 136 pass attempts for 900 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in his only playoff victory last season. That was supposed to quiet his critics but they erupted again after the Ravens failed to make the playoffs this year.

Jackson and Murray are not the only young quarterback to struggle in the postseason.

Patriots rookie Mac Jones also lost his first playoff game, 47-17, to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. Jones was 24 of 38 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

These young quarterbacks are in good company.

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning lost his first three playoff games,

Other high-profile quarterbacks were able to bide their time before making their postseason appearance.

Joe Montana, Steve Young and Brett Favre didn’t start a playoff game until their third season. Drew Brees and Troy Aikman didn't start until their fourth season, and Aaron Rodgers didn't play until his fifth season.

Winning a playoff game is never easy, especially for a young quarterback.

It can be difficult for veteran quarterbacks.

Just ask Dallas's Dak Prescott, who fell to 1-3 in the postseason with a loss to the 49ers in this year's wild-card round.