Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Joins Long List of Young QB to Struggle in Playoffs

Young quarterbacks tend to struggle in postseason.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has taken his share of criticism for winning one playoff game in four years.

However, the struggles of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underscores the challenges of winning a playoff game for a young quarterback.

Murray was 19-for-34 for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round. He also threw a pick-six in his first postseason appearance.

Jackson has led the Ravens to the playoffs in three of his four years in the NFL, going 1-3 over that stretch. He has completed 76 of 136 pass attempts for 900 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in his only playoff victory last season. That was supposed to quiet his critics but they erupted again after the Ravens failed to make the playoffs this year.

USATSI_15418512

Jackson and Murray are not the only young quarterback to struggle in the postseason.

Patriots rookie Mac Jones also lost his first playoff game, 47-17, to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. Jones was 24 of 38 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.  

Read More

These young quarterbacks are in good company. 

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning lost his first three playoff games, 

Other high-profile quarterbacks were able to bide their time before making their postseason appearance. 

Joe Montana, Steve Young and Brett Favre didn’t start a playoff game until their third season. Drew Brees and Troy Aikman didn't start until their fourth season, and Aaron Rodgers didn't play until his fifth season. 

Winning a playoff game is never easy, especially for a young quarterback. 

It can be difficult for veteran quarterbacks. 

Just ask Dallas's Dak Prescott, who fell to 1-3 in the postseason with a loss to the 49ers in this year's wild-card round. 

USATSI_17523233
News

Kyler Murray Joins Long List of Young QB to Struggle in Playoffs

just now
Seymour_K_USATSI_15312519
News

Ravens Add Valuable Depth by Re-Signing Cornerback Kevon Seymour

3 hours ago
USATSI_13770457
News

How Former Ravens Fared in First-Round of Playoffs

5 hours ago
USATSI_17477837 (1)
News

Ravens Will Need to Add Playmaking Linebackers In Offseason

5 hours ago
USATSI_17144358
News

The Game That Changed the Ravens Season

Jan 17, 2022
qkor2e18pg1ethqhxwpy
News

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz Interviews for Giants GM

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_16769003
News

Ravens Have Several Key Players That Are Unrestricted Free Agents

Jan 16, 2022
unnamed
News

Hollywood Brown Visits His Favorite Spots Around Baltimore

Jan 15, 2022