Lamar Jackson and Former Ravens Safety Bernard Pollard Trade Twitter Barbs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson and former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard are both active on social media and they recently clashed over some comments.

First, Pollard said that Jackson was a top 10 playmaker but not a top 10 quarterback in response to an ESPN poll.

Then Pollard claimed a top 10 wide receiver will never come to Baltimore because of the style of the Ravens' offense.

That was enough for Jackson, who began picking Pollard's game apart. Jackson said he would have no problem running directly at Pollard, who would not stand a chance at stopping him.

Pollard had posted his college highlights of delivering a big hit against Minnesota and claimed he often stopped athletic players like Jackson.

This is not the first time Pollard has been critical of the Ravens. He apparently has a feud with coach John Harbaugh and publicly disparaged the team.

Pollard played two seasons with the Ravens before being released on March 13, 2013.

The Ravens players were clear on who won this Twitter battle: