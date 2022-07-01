Lamar Jackson's Critics Ignore His Impressive Stats

Ravens QB has been impressive throughout his career.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has largely ignored the naysayers, who seem to come out in full force when he has some struggles.

Moreover, Jackson's overall stats tell a different story and provide a more accurate view of his career.

Lamar Jackson has been one of the NFL"s most dynamic players.

Here's a breakdown:

Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter.

Since his first NFL start in Week 11 of 2018, his 37 wins are tied with Josh Allen for fourth-most among quarterbacks, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (41), Patrick Mahomes (40) and Tom Brady (40).

Jackson ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards (3,673) among NFL quarterbacks.

His 10 career performances with 100 or more rushing yards are tied with Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Jackson surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 35 career victories before the age of 25.

Jackson is the only player in NFL history with 2,500-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in a single season and he accomplished that feat twice in consecutive years.

He is also the only player in NFL history with more than 7,500 passing yards and 3,500 rushing yards in his first four seasons.

Last year, Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and an ankle injury. He completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

He is poised for a bounce-back year and the Ravens are trying to reach a contract extension with him.

His critics claimed he could not win a playoff game and then he led the Ravens past the Tennessee Titans in the postseason.

As for Jackson, he just wants to win a championship.

Could this be the year?