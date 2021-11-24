Lamar Jackson Deems Himself Fully Healthy, Ready for Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was full of energy when meeting with the media for the first time since an illness sidelined him for last week's game against the Bears.

Jackson is practicing this week and says he's ready to play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm back, feeling good," he said. "Certain. No relapses, man."

Jackson had missed two practices with the non-COVD illness and then fell sick again one day before the Ravens were scheduled to. play Chicago.

As a result, he was inactive for the game against the Bears. Backup Tyler Huntley got the start and led the Ravens to a 16-13 victory.

Illnesses have hampered Jackson.

Jackson also tested positive for COVID-19 twice in the past year. When asked whether COVID-19 has left him susceptible to illness, he responded: “I don’t knowProbably.”

Jackson later added: "I’ve been healthy all my life. I’ve never had a problem being ill at all until I got here. Hopefully, that’s done with.”

The Ravens face a tough challenge this week against their AFC North rival.

Cleveland has a fearsome pass rush led by Myles Garrett (13 (sacks) and Jadeveon Clowney (3.5 sacks).

The Ravens not only need Jackson to play, but they also have to keep him upright. Jackson has been sacked 28 times this season, which ranks in the top third of the league.

Jackson has thrown for 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also has 639 yards rushing with another two scores. Baltimore is 36-10 with Jackson as its regular-season starter.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown also missed the game against the Bears with a thigh injury. His status is uncertain.