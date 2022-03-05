Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Holding All the Cards in Potential New Deal With Ravens

Lamar Jackson and Ravens mulling long-term deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is not in a rush to sign a long-term deal with the Ravens.

And why not?

Jackson holds all of the cards. 

He will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary. Jackson also made $9.8 million in bonus money over his four-year career and he will surpass that number by Week 8, according to stats by CBS

If the Ravens cannot reach a long-term deal with Jackson, they could place the franchise tag on him in 2023, which will pay him $43.5 million per season. A second tag would require the team to give him a 120% raise, which would reportedly boost his salary to $52.2 million.

That equates to $118.7M over three years.

"Lamar has them by the balls, whether he knows it or not." an NFL contract negotiator told NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. "And I get the impression that he does. They can't carry him at $23M (against the cap on his fifth-year option) and do anything meaningful in free agency. And there aren't any quarterbacks out there. Trust me. We're looking at all of them."

Read More

Lamar Jackson's Future With the Ravens

Lamar Jackson's Future With the Ravens

DOZHFBS3ZZHTVL44PVPUFG5SKY

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are trying to work out a new deal. 

r629653_1296x729_16-9

However, Jackson is in no rush to finalize a contract. 

USATSI_17302036

Jackson is one of the league's most dynamic players. 

USATSI_17253445

Jackson won the MVP in 2019. 

USATSI_15143615

The Ravens are hopeful he is their quarterback over the long-term, 

USATSI_17253403

However, the future remains uncertain. 

Even though Jackson does not have a formal agent, he is reportedly shrewd when it comes to making a deal. In addition, La Canfora reported that the Ravens offered Jackson a deal closer to $35 million per season, which is under market value. 

Josh Allen's reached a six-year, $258 million extension with the Buffalo Bills that pays him $43 million annually and includes $150 million of guaranteed money. The contract makes Allen the second-highest-paid total value contract behind the $450 million deal that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last year. 

Dak Prescott reached a four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys that further set the table for Jackson's future with the Ravens. 

If Baltimore, by chance, decides to part ways with Jackson, he would have little trouble landing a massive contract in the open market. Several teams need quarterbacks. 

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is confident the team will eventually reach a new long-term deal with Jackson. They're going to have to land that new contract because it will be tough to afford Jackson under the franchise-tag scenario. 

“I hope so, at some point, that we will," DeCosta replied when asked about finalizing a deal. "I think we’ve discussed this at length, and I said this before: We will work at Lamar’s [Jackson] urgency. So, he and I have had ongoing discussions. We’ve talked fairly recently, as well. He knows how to find me; I know how to find him. I was very happy to see him working out on the west coast recently with some of our guys. 

"That’s exciting [and] something that we really think will help us this year be the very best team that we can be. He’s a guy that when we think about the Ravens three, four, five years from now, we envision Lamar being a very, very big part of that team and definitely a player that can help us win Super Bowls.”

USATSI_16790839
News

Would Ravens Be Willing to Trade Up in Draft for Playmaking Safety?

By Todd Karpovich21 hours ago
j-k-dobbins-4-1400
News

Ravens Expect J.K. Dobbins To Be 'Type of Player That He Was Two Years Ago'

By Todd KarpovichMar 4, 2022
download
News

Ravens Cautiously Optimistic Ronnie Stanley Will Be A Full-Go for Next Season

By Todd KarpovichMar 3, 2022
microsoftteams-image_5
News

Three Bold Predictions for Ravens Offseason

By Todd KarpovichMar 3, 2022
USATSI_17493714
News

Ravens Could Reap Benefits Of Strong Draft Class for Offensive Linemen

By Todd KarpovichMar 3, 2022
USATSI_15170405
News

Eric DeCosta Confident New Deal With Lamar Jackson Will Get Done

By Todd KarpovichMar 2, 2022
USATSI_16976709 (1)
News

Ravens Ranked High Among Teams Most Likely to Improve Next Season

By Todd KarpovichMar 2, 2022
USATSI_17412256 (1)
News

Bengals Are Confident They Can Hold Off Ravens In AFC North

By Todd KarpovichMar 2, 2022