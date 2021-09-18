September 18, 2021
Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Going 0-4 Against Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Baltimore QB is 0-3 against KC.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson once called Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs his "kryptonite." 

Jackson has since softened that stance, but he is 0-3 all-time against his counterpart.

Baltimore takes on Kansas City again on Sunday night, and the injury-plagued Ravens have an uphill battle to knock off the defending AFC champions.

"It’s not about me and Mahomes – not to me, probably to everyone else," Jackson said. "But it’s the Ravens vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. They did beat us three times or whatever, but that’s in the past. We have a better opportunity this time to come around, and we’ll take the advantage and win at our home stadium. But I’m not dwelling on those losses; come Sunday night, we’re going to play.”

Over the past three games against the Ravens. Mahomes has been completely dominant, throwing for 1,136 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception (116.2 rating).

In the three losses to the Chiefs, Jackson has completed 50 of 95 pass attempts (52.6%) for 511 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (78.9 rating). He has also run for 196 yards on 31 carries with another score.

Last season, the Chiefs ran the Ravens off the field and opened up a 17-point halftime en route to a 34-20 victory. Kansas City snapped Baltimore’s 14-game winning streak in regular-season play.

The Ravens are looking to avoid falling 0-2 for the first time since 2015. Baltimore finished 5-11 that season. 

“Everything can’t be perfect," Jackson said. "Everything can’t go our way sometimes, and sometimes we have hiccups, just like [we have] now. [With] guys going down, we’ve got to move guys around, and it’s football. You’ve got to deal with it and just move on.” 

