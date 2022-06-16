Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Engage in Contract Talks

Ravens, Jackson want to reach extention.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are back at the negotiating table for a contract extension.

Jackson confirmed talks at this week's mandatory minicamp but did not disclose if the meetings were simply informal.

"We're having conversations," Jackson said.

Jackson also reiterated his stance that he wants to remain in Baltimore. 

Jackson will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary. Jackson also made $9.8 million in bonus money over his four-year career and he will surpass that number by Week 8, according to stats by CBS. 

The Ravens want to reach a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

If the Ravens and Jackson cannot reach a deal after the season, the team can use the franchise tag on him. 

"What if Lamar says that, I'll play on the fifth-year, I'll play on the franchise, I'll play on another franchise, then you can sign me," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said this offseason. "That gives me three years to win a Super Bowl, so you can make me a $60 million quarterback because that's where it will be four years from now.

"That might be the case."

The parameters of Jackson's new deal have been mostly set by the market. 

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans. Watson's status for the 2022 season is still uncertain because of his legal situation.

Josh Allen reached a six-year, $258 million extension with the Buffalo Bills that pays him $43 million annually and includes $150 million of guaranteed money.

Patrick Mahomes signed a $450 million Kansas City Chiefs last year. 

"I’m a man of my own. I don’t worry about what those guys did,” Jackson said about the other mega contracts.

